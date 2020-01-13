The View co-host Abby Huntsman is leaving the ABC talk show.

PEOPLE reports that the Fox News alumnus-turned-ABC hostess is departing the show in order to help her father, former U.S. ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr., as he runs to become governor of Utah. The magazine says she will make the on-air announcement this morning.

Huntsman offered a statement on her leaving:

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time. We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me. It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

The View executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter, and Brian Teta also issued a statement, saying “Abby brought a unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice to our table…We will miss her warm presence at the studio both at the table and behind the scenes. She will always be a part of our family at The View and ABC News and we welcome her back to have a seat at the table anytime.”

Huntsman’s co-host, Meghan McCain, sent out her good wishes in a tweet before the show.

Wishing my amazing friend and co-host @HuntsmanAbby nothing but the best on her next chapter! @TheView is less without you and your light. I wish you, your family, & your father @JonHuntsman’s campaign all the absolute best. He’s lucky to have you officially lead his team! ♥️🇺🇸 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 13, 2020

UPDATE – 11:12 a.m. ET: Huntsman confirmed the news at the top of the show, saying Friday will be her last day at the table.

