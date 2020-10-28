With just six days before the 2020 Presidential Election, new audio has emerged of Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner boasting to journalist Bob Woodward about how President Donald Trump took control of the federal coronavirus response away from the doctors.

The audio was obtained and first reported by CNN’s Jamie Gangel, who presented the clips to her colleague John King on Wednesday afternoon. You can hear the full released audio at CNN.com.

Gangel was the first to release on-the-record audio recordings from the nearly 19 times the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist spoke with President Trump and, apparently, also to Kushner. There are three primary sections Gangel presented to King, though it appears they were edited for time.

The first bit was how Kushner appeared to boast to Woodward about how President Trump took the control of the federal response away from the doctors:

The last thing was doing the guidelines, which was interesting, and that in my mind was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors, right? In the sense that, what he now did is open up. There were three phases: the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. That doesn’t mean there’s not a whole lot of pain and won’t be pain for a while. But what that basically does is we’ve put rules to go back to work. Trump is now back in charge,it’s not the doctors. We have a negotiated settlement.

Gangel fairly assessed the clip as Kushner seeing the doctors as the adversary and the negotiated settlement like a war. The second section of the video describing people now at the White House.

The most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots. B because, that has a way sometimes of getting past his defense mechanism because If you’re overconfident, sometimes on a topic where he doesn’t have other people around to kind of validate it, then he can sometimes say, okay, let’s go with that. So that’s like of like…If you look at the evolution of time, we’ve created a lot of overconfident idiots and now he’s got a lot more thoughtful people who kind of know their place and know what to do.

The last section of the audio focuses on Trump’s ostensible take over of the Republican party.

And so you look at the Republican party platform, it’s a document meant to piss people off, basically, more than done by activists. So you have disproportionality between what issues people are vocal on and what the people, the voters care about. What Trump has been able to do, he basically, done a full hostile takeover of the Republican party. I don’t think it’s even as much about the issues, I think it’s about the attitude.

Viewers also hear a brief clip of President Trump touting Kushner as a “smart cookie” as he aims to have his son-in-law assist Woodward in his access and interview with other White House staff.

Watch above, via CNN.

