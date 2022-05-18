JUST IN: Chris Wallace Will Anchor HBO Max Show, Featured Interviews to Air On CNN on Sundays

Chris Wallace will anchor a Sunday evening show this fall on HBO Max with featured interviews airing on CNN on Sunday evenings, announced CNN on Wednesday.

The show is called Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

Axios, citing two sources, on Wednesday, first reported the show being on CNN though the story didn’t name the show.

Wallace anchored Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+, a streaming service that became a bust after a month. His status at the network has been the subject of much speculation in weeks since the ill-fated streamer’s demise. CNN gave Wallace a $9 million contract. Wallace has appeared on CNN since CNN+’s crash and was part of its election coverage on Tuesday.

In a statement, CNN said:

The first episodes of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? on CNN+ featured interviews with CEOs and media moguls, Hollywood legends and newsmakers across politics, business, world affairs, sports and culture, setting a high bar for the in-depth conversations both HBO Max and CNN audience will now enjoy. Guests appearing throughout the show’s debut included former CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, author of the 1619 Project Nikole Hannah-Jones, actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and many more.

“Part of the CNN brand is respectful, authentic and impactful interviews and one of the best interviewers in the business is Chris Wallace,” said CNN Worldwide chairman and CEO Chris Licht. “Chris and his team developed an engaging and compelling program that we’re excited to bring to HBO Max and include in our CNN Sunday evening programming.”

Wallace previously spent nearly 20 years as an anchor for Fox News.

Throughout his career, Wallace has come under fire from both the Left and the Right in holding both sides of the political and ideological side accountable. He moderated the first presidential debate in 2020.

