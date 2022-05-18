Group Behind Dinesh D’Souza’s Big Lie Doc 2000 Mules Admits It Didn’t Help Lead to Arrest of Murder Suspects

The group behind the conspiratorial, 2020 election-denying film 2000 Mules has admitted that it didn’t help lead to the arrest of murder suspects.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, NPR investigative correspondent Tom Dreisbach said that the suggestion the True the Vote analysis in the Dinesh D’Souza film about “device tracking data” having “helped lead to the arrest of two murder suspects” was “false.”

NEW Dinesh D’Souza’s latest film “2,000 Mules” suggests that its analysis of device tracking data is so airtight it helped lead to the arrest of two murder suspects. In response to questions from NPR, the group behind the film acknowledged that’s false. https://t.co/rH9Nsw7e4G — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) May 17, 2022

In 2020, Secoriea Turner, 8, was murdered in Atlanta.

True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips claimed the group “turned over an analysis of device location data to the FBI,” according to Dreisbach.

“Now, I read, they’ve arrested two suspects,” said D’Souza in the film.

“They have,” said Phillips.

“On his podcast, D’Souza claimed the data was actually turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI),” tweeted Dreisbach, who “contacted the GBI.”

“The GBI did not receive information from True the Vote that connected to the Secoriea Turner investigation,” a GBI spokesperson told him.

An attorney for Turner’s family, Mawuli Davis, told Dreisbach, “I am not aware that any of this occurred.”

Following this, Dreisbach said he contacted True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht, who “told me in an email that the group provided the FBI its analysis of the Turner case ‘on or about October 25, 2021.’”

However, he continued, “authorities announced the indictments of the suspects on Aug. 13, 2021 – two months earlier.”

Dreisbach said he couldn’t “confirm True The Vote provided information to the FBI” as “Engelbrecht would not name the FBI contact she said True The Vote provided the information to” and “the FBI declined to comment, as is standard practice.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, D’Souza ridiculed Dreisbach: “A kind of hysteria is breaking out on the Left over ‘2000 Mules.’ NPR and the Washington Post are having editorial fits. Atlanta Journal Constitution is desperate to do its part. New York Times has launched a hit team. I can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed myself so much!”

A kind of hysteria is breaking out on the Left over “2000 Mules.” NPR and the Washington Post are having editorial fits. Atlanta Journal Constitution is desperate to do its part. New York Times has launched a hit team. I can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed myself so much! — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 17, 2022

