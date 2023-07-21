Just In: CNN Announces Former Top Biden Official To Be New Political Commentator

CNN announced Friday that former White House Communications Director for President Joe Biden, Kate Bedingfield will be joining the network as an on-air political commentator.

In addition to serving as a comms director for this administration, Bedingfield previously worked for Biden’s 2020 campaign and was communications director during Biden’s term as vice president.

Join us in welcoming Kate Bedingfield to CNN as a Political Commentator. Welcome, @KBeds! https://t.co/wJFuI7Dwn6 pic.twitter.com/Q0z71kLZ2N — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) July 21, 2023

In the announcement, CNN laid out Bedingfield’s extensive resume in Democratic politics, which frequently had her on air on behalf of the current president in her role as a spokesperson.

From CNN:

Bedingfield has nearly 20 years of experience in political and corporate strategic communications. Prior to serving as White House Communications Director, she served as Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director on the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, where she helped launch President Biden’s campaign in the spring of 2019 and then helped him successfully navigate the Democratic primary and go on to defeat President Donald Trump. Bedingfield also served as Biden’s Communications Director in the Office of the Vice President and as Director of Response and Associate Communications Director in the Obama White House. She has numerous additional winning campaigns on her resume, including serving as Communications Director on Senator Jeanne Shaheen’s 2008 Senate campaign and as a press secretary at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the Democrats’ successful effort to retake control of the House of Representatives in 2006.

Bedingfield joins a long list of partisan government officials and politicians from both parties joining media outlets, including the notable and recent MSNBC hiring of former White House Press Secretary for the Biden administration, Jen Psaki.

