Just In: ‘Dan Abrams Live’ on NewsNation Moving to 9 P.M.

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams’ prime time program on NewsNation, Dan Abrams Live, is moving to 9 p.m.

The show, which launched in September in the 8 p.m. hour, will make the move starting Monday, Feb. 28. TVNewser was first to report the news.

“This is very exciting but just the beginning,” Abrams said in a statement to Mediaite. “We have seen ratings growth every month since I started in late September, including 46 percent from December to January but this show, and the network are new.

“So we have a ways to go but I am convinced that we are growing for a reason, that there is a politically moderate audience tired of the extremism and outrage machines currently offered on cable news in prime time.”

This shift comes amid turmoil in the cable news landscape at 9 p.m.

MSNBC’s rating star Rachel Maddow has been on hiatus from the network, and reportedly plans on cutting down her on-air hours significantly. The hosts filling in for Maddow have failed to draw her audience. CNN, meanwhile, has yet to find a replacement for fired 9 p.m. anchor Chris Cuomo. While Fox News has maintained ratings dominance in the cable news landscape, its prime time hosts have faced criticism for extreme rhetoric.

“Moving to 9 p.m. ET will expose Dan and his show to millions of new viewers at a time when the cable news landscape is going through a lot of transition, with a number of schedule changes and anchor realignment underway,” NewsNation president of News Michael Corn said in a statement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com