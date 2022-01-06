President Joe Biden delivered a blistering condemnation of former President Donald Trump on Thursday in a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a speech from Statuary Hall in the Capitol, which Trump supporters walked through after breaching the building, Biden attacked his predecessor for his reported inaction on that tragic day.

“We saw with our own eyes rioters menace these halls, threatening the life of the Speaker of the House. Literally erecting gallows to hang the vice president of the United States of America,” said Biden, referring to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden continued:

What did we not see? We didn’t see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s capitol under siege. This wasn’t a group of tourists, this was an armed insurrection. They weren’t looking to uphold the will of the people, they were looking to deny the will of the people. They were looking to uphold they weren’t looking to uphold a free and fair election, they were look to go overturn one. They weren’t looking to save the cause of America, they were looking to subvert the Constitution. This isn’t about being bogged down in the past, this is about making sure the past isn’t buried. That’s the only way forward. That’s what great nations do. They don’t bury the truth, they face up to it. It sounds like hyperbole, but that’s the truth. They face up to it.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

