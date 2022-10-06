Rapper Kanye West spoke with Tucker Carlson for an interview that ran on Fox News Thursday night in which the celebrity took a shot at his famous ex-wife and claimed there are forces around him working to silence him.

At one point, Kanye discussed his father, who he said his mother took him away from.

Kanye said his mother was “an actress, so she was a liberal and my dad would see certain things and say, you know, we should do it this way. We should do it that way. And the people got around my mom and pulled her away.”

He added, “Much like, you know, Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview Magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four black children.”

“And this is what, how fashion wants to, how they want to present her,” he concluded of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye also claimed, “So many things are put in Kim’s head.” He later explained that “influencers” “have people that are around them at all times telling them what to be afraid of. Not what to do or say, want to be afraid of.”

Kanye, a successful musician in an industry known for putting scantily clad women in music videos and even has a song called “Drunk and Hot Girls,” later in the interview railed against sexualizing women.

