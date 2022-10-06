Kanye Tells Tucker Carlson ‘They Threatened My Life’ For Wearing a Trump Hat

Kanye West sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview for Thursday night’s edition of his Fox News show. A preview for that interview ran on The Five, in which Kanye tells the top-rated cable news host he was told he would face death threats for liking Donald Trump.

“A huge programming note. Tucker Carlson is sitting down with Kanye West tonight. We just got a preview of the must-see interview,” began Dana Perino introducing the clip.

“My so-called friends, slash handlers around me told me, like, if I said that I like Trump, that my career will be over, that my life would be over,” Kanye says in the clip.

“They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he continued.

“They put my life… They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said, ‘Anybody wearing a White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green-lit,’ and that means that they’re going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, green light me then,” Kanye added.

Kanye stirred controversy this week for wearing a shirt that read “White Lives Matter” alongside controversial pundit Candace Owens while at a fashion event on Monday.

Jason Lee, the host of Hollywood Unlocked quit his role as head of media and partnerships for Kanye in recent weeks and blasted the rapper for his latest stunt.

“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” Lee wrote on Instagram.

