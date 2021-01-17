Karl Rove said on Fox News Sunday that the likelihood of the Senate convicting Donald Trump increases exponentially if the defense is led by Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani claimed to ABC News Saturday he is working on the Trump impeachment defense (though a statement from the Trump camp put that into some question), and that his genius strategy would be to continue arguing the same baseless allegations of voter fraud he and the president and their allies have pushed for months — allegations which have been rejected by judge after judge.

Chris Wallace asked Rove what the chances are of the Senate voting to convict Trump and keep him from running for office again.

There’s been some reporting that Mitch McConnell is at least open to the idea, and Rove noted what McConnell said publicly as a sign of how “every Republican senator needs to take this seriously.”

He added it comes down to how the president’s defense goes:

“Rudy Giuliani charted a very bad course for the president in the morning papers when he suggested that the argument was going to be, ‘Well, there couldn’t have been incitement because all the charges of widespread voter fraud are true.’ Well, those charges and the so-called experts that the campaign has mustered to advocate them have been rejected by over 50 courts, with judges appointed by Presidnt Trump, President Obama, President Bush, President Clinton, and I think even one Reagan justice. If it’s the Rudy Giuliani defense, there’s a strong likelihood that more than 17 Republicans will, because essentially that argument is, ‘This was justified, the attack on the Capitol and the attempt to end the congressional hearing on certifying the election was justified because all these charges are true.’ And frankly, they aren’t.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]