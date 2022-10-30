Kathy Hochul Blasts ‘Master Manipulators’ in Media Warning New Yorkers About Crime: ‘They’re Data Deniers’

Republicans are inflating worries about crime, New York Governor Kathy Huchul (D) said on Sunday.

Appearing with MSNBC’s Al Sharton, Hochul pushed back against Republican worries about crime only days head of the midterm elections. Hochul even referred to Republican critics at one point as “master manipulators.”

“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe. Well guess what? They’re also not only election deniers, they’re data deniers,” she said.

The governor blasted states with less strict gun laws and blasted her opponent, Republican Lee Zeldin, for coming from Long Island, where crime has been down.

Safer spaces today, Hochul claimed, are Democratic-controlled states.

“Safer places are the Democratic states,” she said.

One recent poll from Qunnipiac Poll shows Hochul leading Zeldin at 50 percent to 46 percent in the governership race.

Hochul is running against Zeldin and is one of numerous Democrats to recruit former President Barack Obama to help her ahead of the midterm elections.

“She’s a strong leader who has met the moment and fought for you. Kathy has strengthened the economy, investing in public safety and getting illegal guns off the streets,” Obama said in one ad.

