Kathy Hochul Blasts ‘Master Manipulators’ in Media Warning New Yorkers About Crime: ‘They’re Data Deniers’
Republicans are inflating worries about crime, New York Governor Kathy Huchul (D) said on Sunday.
Appearing with MSNBC’s Al Sharton, Hochul pushed back against Republican worries about crime only days head of the midterm elections. Hochul even referred to Republican critics at one point as “master manipulators.”
“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe. Well guess what? They’re also not only election deniers, they’re data deniers,” she said.
The governor blasted states with less strict gun laws and blasted her opponent, Republican Lee Zeldin, for coming from Long Island, where crime has been down.
Safer spaces today, Hochul claimed, are Democratic-controlled states.
“Safer places are the Democratic states,” she said.
Watch above via MSNBC
