Kayleigh McEnany Calls on Jen Psaki to ‘Cry About’ Millions of ‘Exterminated’ Fetuses

During a discussion about Jen Psaki emotionally reacting to Florida’s law prohibiting talk of sexuality in school from kindergarten to third grade, Kayleigh McEnany pivoted to the issue of abortion.

She said the White House press secretary should instead mourn the millions of fetuses aborted after the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade legalized the procedure.

In a podcast released Tuesday, Psaki explained her opposition to Florida’s law.

“What we’re talking about here in Florida, for example … is that families, if you have a kid in a classroom, and I have a kindergartner, right?” Psaki said. “I can imagine her saying, ‘My friend has two moms. My friend has two dads.’ And the teacher in her classroom, I would hope would say, ‘That’s wonderful. They’re loving parents, and you have a mom and a dad.’ This is penalizing teachers and educators. I mean, it is. There are so many layers of this that are outrageous, and I hope people continue to educate themselves on this because it is a bad side of politics.”

Later that night, Sean Hannity asked McEnany about Psaki’s comments.

“Why is there this imperative to – we’re talking about kids from kindergarten, first, second, and third grade – to talk about transgenderism and sexuality at all?” Hannity asked. “Especially because we spend more money per student with the worst results in reading, writing, math, science, and computers, why don’t we focus on the basics?

“Exactly, Sean,” the former Trump press secretary replied. “The left has a sick obsession with our children.”

McEnany added, “When my daughter goes to school, I don’t want her learning about those things.”

She stated that the war on Ukraine, violent crime, and Covid deaths are worthier issues to cry about before saying Psaki, who is pro-choice, should cry about abortion instead:

Namely, if you wanna cry about one issue in this country right now, I think the press secretary should cry about the 62 million children that do not exist, that have been aborted because of Roe v. Wade, a heinous, heinous decision in this country that has exterminated about one fifth of the United States’ population. So if you wanna cry, don’t cry about forcing sexuality on kindergartners. That is sick. Cry about the 62 million children who can’t even go to kindergarten.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com