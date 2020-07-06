White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and recent comments from the president about the virus during Monday’s press briefing.

At one point McEnany was asked about the president saying 99 percent of cases are “totally harmless” and which members of the White House task force agree with that.

McEnany said Trump was making a “factual statement, one that is rooted in science, and one that was pointing out the fact that mortality in this country is very low.”

She showed off charts on the case fatality rate comparing the U.S. to other nations.

“The president was noting the fact the vast majority of Americans who contract coronavirus will come out on the other side of this. Of course he takes this very seriously. Of course, no one wants to see anyone in this country contract covid,” she added.

Later on in the briefing, McEnany was asked about the EU travel ban on most American citizens and how the world is looking at the U.S. response to the virus right now, given concerns about spikes in cases.

“I think the world is looking at us as a leader on Covid-19,” McEnany claimed, “because the chart I showed you where you have mortality rate in Italy and U.K. up here and across Europe and you have the United States at a low case mortality rate ,it’s because of the extraordinary work that we’ve done on therapeutics, getting PPE, and leading on ventilators.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

