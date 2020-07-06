White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended President Donald Trump following his attack on driver Bubba Wallace and NASCAR itself for banning the Confederate flag.

On Fox News Monday, McEnany was asked about Trump’s demand that Wallace apologize after a noose was found in his garage, calling the incident a “HOAX”. He also slammed NASCAR for banning the Confederate Flag from their events, falsely claiming the decisions “caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

NASCAR announced last month that a noose was found in Wallace’s garage. Wallace himself did not report the noose, but he and other drivers to condemned the incident. The FBI investigated the matter, and they concluded that the noose had been in the garage since 2019 and was not meant as a threat.

Trump’s tweet attacking Wallace, the only Black NASCAR driver, was roundly condemned on Twitter, including by a fellow racer.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Trump’s tweet, pointing out the incident “was never determined to be a hoax.”

“Is it helpful for the president to bring that back up?” Smith asked of the controversy from last month that Trump revived on Twitter Monday morning.

“What the president is making is a broader point that this rush to judgment on the facts, before the facts are out, is not acceptable,” McEnany said. “We saw it with the Covington kids, we saw it with Jussie Smollett, and now we saw it in this case.”

“People are going to point out that that comparison is not fair,” Smith interjected. “To call this a ‘hoax’ when he stands by that he truly believes that that’s what it was.”

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation does not stand by that assessment,” McEnany continued. “The president is merely pointing out that we have to let the facts come out before we rush to judgments, and there was no hate crime committed against Bubba Wallace.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]