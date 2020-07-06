President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for attacking NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, and blasting the sport for banning the Confederate flag.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

On June 21, NASCAR said that a noose had been found in the garage of Wallace — the first full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup series since 1971. Wallace condemned the incident, and his fellow drivers supported him by pushing his car to the front of the starting grid before the June 22 race at Talladega. An FBI investigation later found that the noose had been in the garage since 2019, and was not intended to target Wallace.

A photo of what Wallace’s team found in its stall. Released by NASCAR https://t.co/7VevRcfo4I pic.twitter.com/JnlTNuF2V7 — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) July 6, 2020

Trump’s motivation for bringing up Wallace and the NASCAR Confederate flag ban weeks after the fact is unclear. It’s worth noting, however, that Wallace finished in the top 10 of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. In the same race, driver Corey LaJoie had “Trump 2020” painted on his car. LaJoie crashed out of the race after just 15 laps.

Whatever his reasoning, Trump was absolutely destroyed on social media for attacking NASCAR’s only Black driver:

to be clear, “flag decision” was barring the confederate flag from nascar races https://t.co/wL3AQfXx1s — Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 6, 2020

Trump weighs in on Bubba Wallace … despite there not having been any real news in more than a week? https://t.co/Rk9JDB6crZ — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 6, 2020

That thing when you spend all weekend defending the president’s Mt. Rushmore speech and then he tweets out a criticism of NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag — Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 6, 2020

President Trump attacks NASCAR’s only black driver and suggests he opposes NASCAR’s recent ban on the Confederate flag. https://t.co/dwJvrll6RP — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 6, 2020

FYI: Bubba Wallace did not see or report the rope. NASCAR officials told him about it. https://t.co/9SEIT78bFs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 6, 2020

It’s interesting that segments of the media & various Democrat politicians went all-in falsely framing Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech as a defense of the Confederacy & of Confederate statues (the speech was nothing of the sort) & now Trump brings up the Confederate flag on his own. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 6, 2020

Last wk, the president threatened to veto legislation if Congress moved to strip bases of confederate namesakes. This week, he says banning confederate flag has “caused lowest ratings EVER!” for NASCAR 120 days until Election Day — and that’s what the president is talking about. https://t.co/2VRupxN3fw — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 6, 2020

Trump is more critical of Bubba Wallace than of Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/U8NVrAvIIt — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 6, 2020

Wherein the president believes the Cup Series’ only black driver should apologize to the sport’s white drivers for the noose in the garage…AND the sports’ ratings… https://t.co/9F1kvp8kSf — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 6, 2020

All together when you incorporate the fact this defends the Confederate flag this is Trump’s most openly white supremacist statement ever it wasn’t a “hoax,” and Bubba Wallace wasn’t even involved in reporting it. https://t.co/gBBZvrHae8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 6, 2020

Has @realDonaldTrump apologized to the families of 130k dead from the virus because it just wasn’t his responsibility? https://t.co/AByHUADxEr — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 6, 2020

What the %&*! No comments from @SenJoniErnst @CoryGardner @SenMcSallyAZ or @SenatorCollins @SenThomTillis and the voters will remember in November. If you can’t stand up against hatred you have no business representing your state. https://t.co/1K2w66kp5z — Susan Del Percio (@DelPercioS) July 6, 2020

Trump issues a new, race-baiting tweet almost every day. https://t.co/psLZzOexRl — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) July 6, 2020

We’ve known this, but he has literally no other option but to dial up the racism now. Smoking resin at this point. https://t.co/g8qwUrNjxB — luke (@lukeoneil47) July 6, 2020

1. Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only black driver, wasn’t the one who found and reported the pull rope that was tied like a noose. 2. The capitalized “Flag” he’s referring to here is the Confederate flag. https://t.co/CU263H7Z6g — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) July 6, 2020

Racism is at the heart of your campaign. https://t.co/6l5kNfLZSo — Richard Stengel (@stengel) July 6, 2020

he just loves beating up on black athletes. he gets off on it. https://t.co/hICETU0pTm — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 6, 2020

It would be way easier to argue that Trump wasn’t defending confederate stuff if he actually stopped defending confederate stuff. https://t.co/AObvOxrLit — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 6, 2020

We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support. https://t.co/1iboOu4vTk pic.twitter.com/Dj5dz01VR2 — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) July 6, 2020

