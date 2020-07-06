comScore

Trump Gets Pummeled for Attacking Bubba Wallace and NASCAR Confederate Flag Ban: He’s ‘Going Full Klan’

By Joe DePaoloJul 6th, 2020, 9:55 am

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is coming under heavy criticism for attacking NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, and blasting the sport for banning the Confederate flag.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president wrote, “Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

On June 21, NASCAR said that a noose had been found in the garage of Wallace — the first full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup series since 1971. Wallace condemned the incident, and his fellow drivers supported him by pushing his car to the front of the starting grid before the June 22 race at Talladega. An FBI investigation later found that the noose had been in the garage since 2019, and was not intended to target Wallace.

Trump’s motivation for bringing up Wallace and the NASCAR Confederate flag ban weeks after the fact is unclear. It’s worth noting, however, that Wallace finished in the top 10 of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. In the same race, driver Corey LaJoie had “Trump 2020” painted on his car. LaJoie crashed out of the race after just 15 laps.

Whatever his reasoning, Trump was absolutely destroyed on social media for attacking NASCAR’s only Black driver:

