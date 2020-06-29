White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the New York Times’ stunning report on President Donald Trump’s knowledge of Russian bounties against U.S. soldiers “egregious” and claimed the leaking “does not serve the interest of the United States” on Fox & Friends Monday morning.

On Friday, the Times reported, according to U.S. intelligence officials, that Trump was notified of the Russian bounty campaign to the Taliban in Afghanistan in late March and discussed a range of possible responses, but has still yet to confront the Russians about targeting American troops.

The Washington Post published their own report on the program two days later and found that it could have resulted in the “death of several US service members.” A Times follow-up story said spies and commandos warned about the 2019 bounties months ago.

On Sunday, Trump trashed the report, calling it “fake news” and “another phony hit job” on Twitter.

He claimed “Nobody briefed or told me, Vice President Pence, or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians.”

According to multiple reports, Trump was briefed on the Russian efforts.

McEnany, who appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning, echoed Trump’s skepticism with the report, but failed to pinpoint any specific parts of the story that were inaccurate.

“I think it’ll clear up a lot when members of Congress are briefed today,” McEnany said on Fox. “But it is truly egregious when you have anonymous sources spewing out this information on the pages of the New York Times anonymously, giving them false information.”

McEnany noted that members of the White House don’t usually comment on intelligence, but she doubled down on Trump’s claim that he was never briefed on the program.

“I don’t know who these unnamed sources are but it is really egregious,” McEnany continued. “There’s no place for this kind of leaking — it does not serve the interest of the United States to go and to share classified information or unverified intelligence or any of the thousands of reports that come in on any given day that have to be assessed for their credibility.”

She also said there will be a White House press briefing Monday afternoon that will “clear up a lot of the false reporting.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

