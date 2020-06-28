comScore

Trump Rails at ‘Fake News’ Report He Knew Russia Offered Bounties to Kill U.S. Soldiers: ‘Just Another Phony Times Hit Job’

By Ken MeyerJun 28th, 2020, 8:59 am

President Donald Trump went on a Sunday morning tweetstorm against The New York Times, denying their report that he knew the Russian government was offering secret bounties for the deaths of U.S. soldiers.

Nobody briefed or told me, Vice President Pence, or Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News New York Times. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us…Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their “source”?

After taking a break to tweet out a video of his supporters shouting “white power,” Trump leveled another attack at Biden:

Minor side note: Trump wants Russia re-instated into the G7, which used to be the G8 until Obama led the charge to exclude Russia from organization as penalty for their annexation of Crimea.

Eventually, Trump went back to attacking the Times.

As Trump accepts the denials of Vladimir Putin and the Taliban, the Times has reported that Trump was briefed months ago about an arrangement where Russian military intelligence offered secret bounties to Taliban-linked militias for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan, including U.S. troops. The report says Trump knew about this as early as March, but has not confronted Russia about it nor taken any action against them.

While it does not deny the accusations against Russia, the DNI released a statement insisting Trump was not briefed on the intelligence claimed by the Times.

