Kellyanne Conway Claims Aid to Ukraine Wasn’t Mentioned in Trump-Zelensky Call (It Was)

President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway claimed that Trump didn’t discuss military aid with Ukraine in his July 25 call, even though it was actually a major topic brought up by Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Let me tell you what wasn’t in the call: any mention of 2020. Any mention of Biden as some spooky, scary political opponent, any mention of the aid to Ukraine. The word demand was not in there,” Conway told Jesse Watters on Watters’ World Saturday.

According to a transcript of the call released by the White House, Zelensky asks about the purchase of Javelin missiles from the United States in the call. According to ABC News, Trump had approved the sale of Javelins to Ukraine in 2018 – the first form of lethal military assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States in its war against Russian separatists.

“Thank you for your great support in the area of defense. We are ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps,” Zelensky tells Trump in the July 25 call. “Specifically we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.”

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it,” Trump said in response.

