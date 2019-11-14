CNN’s Wolf Blitzer found himself in a heated argument with President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, Thursday, after he asked her questions about her husband George Conway, a notable critic of the president.

During the argument, Conway pushed back at Blitzer for suggesting there were “issues” in her marriage, responding, “What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there? Why did you say that?” and finished the conversation with, “You’ll stay in my prayers.”

“A final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question. It’s a substantive question. I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” declared Blitzer, prompting Conway to laugh. “I know that there are issues there. Your husband George Conway is a lawyer…”

“What did you just say?” Conway interrupted. “Did you just say there are issues there? … Why did you say that?”

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I don’t want to. I want to talk about a substance of point that your husband George Conway — he was on television all day yesterday during the first day of the impeachment hearings — and he said this about the President of the United States…” Blitzer replied, as Conway shot back, “So before you play the clip, which I haven’t seen, why? Why are you doing that?”

Blitzer explained, “Because he’s a legal scholar, he’s a lawyer, and he was really going after the President of the United States, and he was all over television yesterday…”

“And… and he’s married to me?” asked Conway.

“He happens to be married to you,” responded Blitzer, which led Conway to remark, “He ‘happens to be married’ to me? That’s bizarre…”

As the argument continued, Conway told Blitzer, “You should not have just said to your audience, ‘I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues.’ Why did you say that? Why would you say there were issues?”

Blitzer then played the clip of George Conway saying President Trump “always sees himself first,” is “all about Trump,” and was “using the power of the presidency in its most unchecked area, foreign affairs, to advance his own personal interests as opposed to the country’s.”

As the clip played, Kellyanne Conway watched, but eventually held her head down, looking away.

“That is his opinion,” she explained. “And I don’t think MSNBC was lacking for anti-Trump voices.”

“You wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that’ll help your ratings, or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway, and let me be very clear, you didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway. I think you embarrassed yourself, and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now,” Conway continued. “I looked up to you when I was in college and law school. I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as somebody who would address the news, and now the news is what somebody’s husband said on a different network.”

Minutes later, Conway concluded the interview by telling Blitzer, “You’ll stay in my prayers.”

Watch above via CNN.

