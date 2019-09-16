Kennedy Goes Off On Getting Drawn into Conflict with Iran: ‘Why Do We Have to Be the Ones?’

Fox News host Kennedy went off on the potential the U.S. could get drawn into a conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia over an attack on an oil refinery.

“Here’s the problem with the president. He does often freestyle. He talks about things he would like to do, but that is not necessarily policy and it’s not necessarily foreign policy,” Kennedy said on Outnumbered Monday. “Now you have a bunch of people, particularly conservative hawks, who are trying to push him to escalate the situation militarily with Iran.”

“That’s not a great idea. What if this whole thing go south? How do his prospects for re-election look if everything blows up in the worst possible part of the Middle East?” she asked.

Guest host Alex Conant defended potential military action “The war in Yemen continues to get worse. Clearly there needs to be something of a bigger strategy saying–”

“Why does the bigger strategy need to be ours? That’s the thing that’s never been satisfactorily explained to me,” Kennedy fired back. “Saudi Arabia has plenty of money.”

“Why do we have to be the ones?” she asked.

Conant proceeded to double down, saying “clearly U.S. leadership is needed here.”

“Core problem with this, it started with that tweet that somehow we are supposed to take Saudi Arabia’s word to start a war. Saudi Arabia is not our friend. They kill our journalists,” Jessica Tarlov argued, referring to the killing of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com