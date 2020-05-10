White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett made the case for surveillance testing and aggressive contact tracing on Sunday, saying “there is no downside” to implementing those measures on a national level to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

During an interview Hassett gave to State of the Union, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that several members of the White House coronavirus task force have placed themselves in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid-19. Tapper remarked that White House employees enjoy the benefits of “nonstop testing,” but “nationwide, we are not seeing the same kind of aggressive surveillance testing and contact tracing that we’re seeing in the White House.”

“Why not?” Tapper asked. “Why not implement a nationwide aggressive testing and contact tracing system? What’s the downside?”

“There is no downside,” Hassett answered. “In fact, we should use every single test that we can generate. And that’s something that we’re working overtime on ramping up testing.”

Hassett continued to say Tapper was “exactly right [that] the objective is to get as much testing as possible. But the really sad story about my dear colleague in the West Wing is that even with that testing, things can slip through. And so it’s a very scary time for everybody.”

Watch above, via CNN.

