Kevin McCarthy Floats Fauci Subpoena If GOP Takes House: ‘He Will Comply’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reiterated his prediction that Republicans will take back the House this fall, and indicated the new majority will investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci announced on Monday he will retire from his two government positions: White House’s Chief Medical Advisor, and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.”

The timing of the retirement, which is set to happen at the end of the year, drew suspicion among some conservatives. There’s a growing belief that Fauci is stepping down to avoid being investigated or at least questioned by a Republican House next year.

Republicans have long-criticized Fauci’s Covid advice, finding his remedies for stopping the spread too restrictive. Many have also questioned whether he’s been honest about the role his institute may have played in funding a grant that possibly led to the virus being created in a lab in Wuhan, China, though research suggests otherwise.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, McCarthy made clear that at a minimum, a subpoena is in the offing for Fauci.

“So, is he going to comply with the subpoena or are you guys going to have to shackle him and raid his house?” Jesse Watters asked.

“No, I imagine he will comply,” McCarthy answered before speculating that others could step down. “What will be interesting, Jesse, is how many more in the administration will resign before we come to power in January, the Homeland Security secretary? Or others?”

McCarthy added that Fauci initially deceived him about Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

“I remember being in the situation room when President Trump was in office, Covid had just hit,” McCarthy stated. “And Dr. Fauci told me nobody should be wearing a mask. It actually could cause you to get Covid because of the humidity created around it. Then he went from wearing a mask to two masks and others.”

Fauci later reversed course and recommended masking around others.

Watch above via Fox News.

