BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Step Down

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, will step down from his role in the government at the end of the year.

Fauci released a statement through the NIH on Monday, confirming he will leave his service role in December to “pursue the next chapter” of his career. The news of his imminent departure comes months after Fauci hinted he would consider retirement once the United States was through the coronavirus pandemic.

From the announcement:

It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges… While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats. Over the coming months, I will continue to put my full effort, passion and commitment into my current responsibilities, as well as help prepare the Institute for a leadership transition. NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands.

The New York Times picked up a statement on Fauci’s leave-taking from the White House, wherein President Joe Biden applauded Fauci as a “dedicated public servant and a steady hand with wisdom and insight…Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved.”

