Kirby Scolds ‘Insulting’ Peter Doocy For Asking Why Biden Hasn’t Called Xi Despite Having So Much ‘Free Time’

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby scolded Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy for asking why President Joe Biden hasn’t called Chinese President Xi Jinping with all his “free time” while isolating for covid.

Doocy’s question during Thursday’s White House press briefing comes as China is conducting military drills near Taiwan.

“I know you said there’s not a call scheduled with XI. Is there a reason why?” asked Doocy. “Because President Biden’s known him for decades. He’s got a lot of free time up there in the residence this week.”

“He doesn’t have free time,” said Kirby.

“Is there a reason he can’t just pick up the phone and call?” asked Doocy.

“He’s been working through his illness, Peter, so that’s a little bit insulting,” Kirby fired back.

“It’s not insulting,” Doocy objected.

“It is,” insisted Kirby.

Doocy noted that Biden has been “isolating by [himself].”

“You suggested he’s had a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything and you know that’s not the case, Mr. Doocy,” said Kirby. “Now look, as for a call [with] President Xi, I don’t have anything on the president’s schedule to speak to. If ever the president felt like a call with President Xi was the appropriate reason to respond or that it would have an effect and an outcome that he wants to achieve, he certainly would be willing to do that.”

Kirby noted that Biden has called Xi five times since Biden has been president.

Watch above, via Fox News.

