Gov. Kristi Noem’s ‘Number One’ Solution for Slowing Covid Spread: ‘Go Wash Your Hands’

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) appeared on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity with guest host and Pete Hegseth and claimed that hand-washing is the best way to slow the spread of viruses, including Covid-19.

Public health experts have said that while washing hands is important, masking may be the best way to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the coronavirus. And of course, the best way to drastically reduce one’s chances of dying or being hospitalized from the virus if one does get it, is by being vaccinated.

Hegseth asked Noem what advice she would give blue state governors on how to lift Covid restrictions so that “residents of those states who are trapped can actually go about their lives.”

“Well first of all, they should visit with their general counsel,” she replied. “They should talk with constitutional attorneys, find out what authority they have and what authority they do not have.”

Noem said those governors need to stop taking advice from the White House.

“Walk the streets,” she said. “Talk to the people. Visit with the small business owners. Visit with the moms who just want their kids in school and life to go back to normal.”

She later added, “I tell people consistently: take the emotion out of this discussion. Start studying the science and the facts and let’s get back to the basics. Still, Pete, the number one thing that people can do to slow down the spread of a virus? Go wash your hands. Go wash your hands. I’m shocked by the amount of times that I have to go remind people of that. And if you’re sick, stay home.”

Hegseth, who in 2019 said he hadn’t washed his hands in 10 years, rolled with it.

“It’s true,” he said. “Washing your hands. That’s a very good and important reminder for me, something I will take note of in 2022.”

