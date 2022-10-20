Lara Logan Goes on Unhinged Rant About Elites Wanting to ‘Dine on the Blood of Children,’ Says Satan Wants an ‘Open Border’

Lara Logan had a normal one on Newsmax, as she declared that global elites want the rabble to eat “cockroaches” while they “dine on the blood of children.”

Appearing on Wednesday’s The Balance with Eric Bolling, Logan was asked about the alleged rise of socialism among global elites.

“I am a firm and solid and immovable believer in God,” Logan said. “And I believe that God wins. I believe that good is greater than evil. And I believe that the fallen angel – otherwise known as Satan – doesn’t get to prevail in this world. So, if you follow the Bible, or if you follow the Koran, or you follow the Book of Mormon, you know, people talk in various different ways about the End Times. And if you fight for God, God will fight for you.”

Bolling interrupted to ask Logan about God and immigration.

“I have to ask you this because my audience is very God-fearing, God-loving, etc.,” he said. “Is God ok with a closed border?”

Logan replied in the affirmative because, she said, God is a fan of national sovereignty:

It’s much bigger than that. God believes in sovereignty, and national identity, and the sanctity of family, and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And he knows that the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his and his servants. And they may think that they’re going to become gods. That’s what they tell us. you’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children? Those are the people, right? They’re not gonna win. They’re not going to win.

Harari is a Jewish historian, so Logan’s decision to single him out is instructive, given her recent behavior. “Blood libel” as it is known, is a centuries-old myth about Jewish people murdering Christian children to use their blood in religious rituals.

Logan has made several questionable and outright anti-Semitic statements. She claimed the theory of evolution is a plot perpetrated by the Rothschilds – a wealthy Jewish banking family. She also shared a post alleging that Jews are behind a scheme to create a “one world government.”

Once a reputable reporter for 60 Minutes, Logan has become increasingly unhinged. Earlier this year, the Fox Nation streaming service dropped her as a host after she compared Anthony Fauci to notorious Nazi doctor and human experimenter Joseph Mengele.

Watch above via Newsmax.

