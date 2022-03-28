Unglued Lara Logan Says the Rothschilds Paid Darwin to Develop the Theory of Evolution

Former Fox Nation host Lara Logan claimed the theory of evolution was bankrolled by the wealthy Rothschild family in the mid 19th century.

Appearing on a podcast called And We Know, which appears to be at least sympathetic to the QAnon conspiracy, Logan declared that life is “the only thing that is actually renewable”

“They can go back to the Big Bang Theory and Darwin,” she said. “When I found out – does anyone know who employed Darwin? Where Darwinism comes from?”

The host could be heard laughing. “Go ahead,” he said.

She continued,

Well, I mean, you know, look it up. The Rothschilds. It goes right back to 10 Downing Street and the same people who employed Darwin and that’s when Darwin, you know, theory of evolution and so on and so on. And I’m not saying that none of that is true. I’m just saying Darwin was hired by someone to come up with a theory, right? Based on evidence, ok fine. But you know, even the people, the scientists, all of the people that can take you back to the Big Bang, what is the one question they can never ever ever answer?

Logan proceeded to answer her question with a question.

“How did those things come into being?” she said, referring to scientists’ alleged inability to apparently come up with a theory on the origins of matter. Or something. It’s unclear.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan appeared on the QAnon-promoting show And We Know and asked: "Does anyone know when, who employed Darwin? Where Darwinism comes from? Well, I mean, you know, look it up. The Rothschilds." pic.twitter.com/iegwAkByIV — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 28, 2022

The Rothschilds are a wealthy family whose banking business dates back to the 18th century. Its members are Jewish and have frequently been the targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the consolidation of world power under a global Zionist agenda.

Beyond telling listeners to “look it up,” Logan did not offer any sources for her claim, which appears to be untrue. Even if it were true, it is not clear what point she was trying to make about funding sources for the voyage of the H.M.S. Beagle and the theory of evolution, which has withstood scrutiny for 150 years.

Watch Logan’s unglued ramblings above via And We Know.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com