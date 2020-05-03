Lara Trump has drawn a great deal of bewilderment for her reaction to Tara Reade’s claims that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her.

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law gave an interview to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, and she dragged Democrats for standing with Biden in spite of Reade’s claims that he sexually assaulted her in 1993. Mrs. Trump emphasized this point by remarking on the “believe all women” maxim that many Democrats adhered to while Christine Blasey Ford made her claims against Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination to the Supreme Court.

As Trump continued the interview by rehashing insults of Biden’s mental capacity, Pirro eventually asked if she thought Biden would ever allow for his senate records to examined for anything connected to Reade’s story.

“The fact that he will not give permission to go and get those documents which would include a complaint that Tara Reade said she made to several people in the Senate regarding him sexually abusing her, what does that tell you?” Pirro asked. “What should be done now?”

Trump’s response:

“I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible, Judge, to try and clear your name including allowing people to open up files like that and make sure you’ve turned over every single leaf to prove your innocence, and make sure people understood that these charges were false and that you did nothing wrong.”

Trump’s comments got traction on social media, and critics found it interesting that she would take this position on Biden when her father-in-law has not released his tax returns, has not disproven the dozens of women who’ve accused him of sexual misconduct, nor has he shown full transparency on a plethora of other matters.

BREAKING NEWS Lara Trump endorses call for @potus to provide DNA in the E. Jean Carroll case because "well I would think if you were being accused of something and you were totally innocent, you would go to any length possible to try to clear your name…." https://t.co/V5tH1Soejq — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2020

Thank you, @LaraLeaTrump. Calling for transparency is the right thing to do. I hope your courage to say this leads to @realDonaldTrump finally releasing his taxes after promising to do so FIVE YEARS AGO. https://t.co/2L5tBZTnTr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2020

Will Lara Trump now get fired as Trump’s daughter-in-law? https://t.co/2WyfE6xg0e — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) May 3, 2020

If that’s the case @LaraLeaTrump, ask the President to release his taxes and testify before Congress about his phone call to Ukraine which he was accused of violating the constitution. https://t.co/ty0IjTse2r — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 3, 2020

Like, if you were accused of tax fraud and money laundering, you would want to clear your name by showing your tax returns. https://t.co/dXRtZVOHhz — James Gleick (@JamesGleick) May 3, 2020

Please remind everyone of how the Trumps continue to hide behind hiding evidence and never opening up unfettered access to files including but not limited to educational records, hush money contracts, etc… https://t.co/PD3WZLD1St — Bobby Bliatout (@BobbyBliatout) May 3, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

