Lara Trump Predicts Father-in-Law’s Mugshot Will Be On Posters and Flags Owned ‘By People Who Love This Country’

Lara Trump predicted that Donald Trump‘s mugshot will be on posters, dorm rooms, and flags owned by “people who love this country” after the former president is booked in Fulton County Jail.

Trump faces four criminal indictments in four different jurisdictions, but, he has not had his mugshot taken in New York, D.C., or Florida after being arraigned. However, on Thursday after being booked in Fulton County, Georgia, local law enforcement officials will take Trump’s mugshot and release it to the public.

The Republican frontrunner, along with 18 other co-defendants, was charged by prosecutor Fani Willis with attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The wife of Trump’s son Eric Trump, sat down with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on Wednesday to give her thoughts on her father-in-law’s arraignment tomorrow.

“I’m really curious what’s he going to do with this mugshot,” Schmitt told Trump. “I think he should just smile ear to ear as just the biggest middle finger right back at all of this.”

“It’s absurd to think that Donald Trump, who is one of the most famous people in the world, if not the most famous in the world, would ever need one,” she responded. “But we know the goal with this ad is to try and embarrass him in some way.”

Lara Trump then claimed the mugshot would backfire on prosecutors, claiming it would help rally his supporters and motivate people “to vote for him in 2024.”

“But I think it’s going to backfire on them, just like everything else does,” she added. “It’s going to be on posters and people’s dorm rooms. It’s going to be on t-shirts. It is going to be a flag flown by people who love this country because they’re backing Donald Trump.

Trump continued, “They understand how important this is. They understand how absurd all of this is. And it’s exactly why they’re going to rally behind him and they’re going to vote for him in 2024.”

