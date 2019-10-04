White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow refused to promise that President Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate a political rival won’t be part of ongoing trade talks.

Kudlow was speaking with host Jonathan Ferro on Bloomberg Markets: The Open Friday when he said Trump asking China to investigate Joe Biden and his family wouldn’t be “front and center” in upcoming talks on the trade war.

“The president said China should start an investigation into the Bidens. If you go to trade talks next week and the Chinese ask you about that comment, how do you explain it?” Ferro asked.

“I have not spoken to the president, and it does not sound like that will have much of an impact on the China trade talks. I do know we continue to monitor the Hong Kong freedom and democracy movement, which the U.S. supports strongly, that could impinge on the talks.”

Trump has reportedly told China he would stay silent on the Hong Kong protests during trade negotiations.

Ferro then pressed Kudlow on the question again. “But you can ensure us, Larry, that will not be part of the discussions next week?”

“Well in some sense Jonathan, I can’t assure you of anything, but I would say my own expectation is that’s not going to be front and center when Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin speak with Vice Premier Liu He,” Kudlow said.

Kudlow went on to praise the economy under Trump.

Watch above, via Bloomberg.

