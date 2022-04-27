Laura Ingraham Blasts 19 GOP Senators ‘Willing to Sell Out the American People to China’ by Voting to Ease Tariffs

Laura Ingraham ripped Republican senators who support easing tariffs on Chinese imports. The Fox News host cited a POLITICO report that stated several Senate Republicans seem poised to support an effort to “award tariff exemptions to more than 2,200 imports that got them under Trump, along with the directive to reopen the exemption process.”

The measure is being hammered out between Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho.”

Ingraham informed viewers that in addition to Crapo, “18 other GOP senators, from Lindsey Graham to John Cornyn to Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney signed onto a Senate bill called the United States Innovation and Competition Act” last summer.

She stated the United States is overly dependent on goods made in China and that more should be done to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

“Lifting tariffs on $300 billion worth of imports every year will provide even more incentive for U.S. manufacturers to send their production lines to the communist superstate,” Ingraham said. “They’ll both have cheaper labor costs and they won’t have to pay import duties.”

She concluded, “The regime that lied about Covid, tortures religious minorities, starves its own people, and uses slave labor is now gonna be rewarded by the United States, the very country it is working to undermine and eclipse every minute of every day. I hope these Republican senators willing to sell out the American people to China will see the folly of their ways. But I’m not gonna hold my breath.”

The Republican senators Ingraham did not mention are: Roy Blunt (MO); Shelley Moore Capito (WV); Steve Daines (MT); Chuck Grassley (IA); Lisa Murkowski (AK); Rob Portman (OH); Jim Risch (ID); Mike Rounds (SD); Ben Sasse (NE); Dan Sullivan (AK); Thom Tillis (NC); Roger Wicker (MS); Todd Young (IN).

Watch above via Fox News.

