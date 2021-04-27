Based on a very sharp essay in which video receipts were shown, it is more than fair to say that New Day co-anchor John Berman is not terribly impressed with former House Speaker and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich.

At issue? Gingrich’s expressing outrage that Secretary of State Tony Blinken gave “blanket authorization” for U.S. Embassies across the world to fly the LGBTQ Pride flag for the month of June, also known as “Pride Month.” Or as Berman framed it, despite overwhelming bipartisan support for LGBTQ non-discrimination law, “Trump ally Newt Gingrich sees it as a threat to his spotless, moral core.”

A clip of Gingrich’s comments were then aired, which revealed what the Georgia Republican said to Fox News Jeanine Pirro during a weekend appearance on her show:

If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you would begin to realize whether it’s threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment, or it’s attacking everybody who beleives in right to life, or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world, I mean, just go down item by item and it’s almost like they have a checklist of ‘what can we do that will really, truly infuriate traditional Americans.’ I’ve never seen anything like it. Somebody asked me this afternoon, I told them I couldn’t imagine any administration which had been this deliberately anti-American and this deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people. Literally over 200 years of history I can’t think of a single administration that has been this radical and this hostile.

There is a lot to unpack in Gingrich’s comment, which Berman notes before surgically unpacking Gingrich’s baggage on display. What follows is a shockingly effective rendering of just how full of shit Gingrich is on any number of issues, but let’s let Berman do the work, shall we?

Berman opens by noting how Gingrich’s opposition to a flag that supports the freedom of adults to love one another, is starkly different than his support of the Confederate flag, which represents the “heritage” of a time when owning slaves was thought to be such an inalienable right to some that they went to war over it.

“On that line, the thrice-married confessed adulterer doesn’t just claim the Pride flag is a threat to what he calls ‘traditional values,’ he suggests its an agenda that is the most hostile thing president has ever done to the people, ever, in more than 200 years of history,” Berman notes.

He then lists how past presidents did what many would deem much worse actions—the internment of Japanese-Americans, Jim Crow laws, and the signing of the Fugitive Slave Act—before mocking Gingrich’s specious assessment with “Flying the pride flag at embassies 200 years can’t think of anything worse?”

Berman finishes by noting that it is possible that Gingrich “has an issue with perspective, a verbal tick, or both,” when it comes to hyperbole. “In other words, his most-ever in history cup runneth over,” Berman noted by running a series of clips in which Gingrich repeatedly derided Democratic politicians as some version of worst, most dangerous or radical “ever in history.”

And just to make the segment complete, we end on Gingrich baselessly supporting the lies of former President Donald Trump that he actually carried his home state of Georgia, in which he said he believed that “the election process is a mess.”

“A mess,” Berman concluded before referencing CSNY’s seminal counter-culture anthem Almost Cut My Hair. “It seems when it comes to selective historical outrage Gingrich is more than willing to let his fraud flag fly.”

Watch above via CNN.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.