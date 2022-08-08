Laura Ingraham Demands Republicans Purge the Government if They Retake Power: ‘Military Leadership, the Civilian Leadership, the Civil Service, Those in Congress…’

Laura Ingraham reacted furiously to the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago and demanded the federal government be purged.

Agents executed a search warrant at the former president’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, reportedly in connection with official documents that Trump was supposed to turn over to the National Archives upon leaving office, but did not.

At the end of her show, Ingraham called on Republicans to “hold everyone accountable” for undermining the former president if they retake Congress after November’s midterms:

I think that, again, this is a time for people who love our country, love our representative democracy, respect our Constitution, to take a breath, realize we’ve been through worse than this before, and we will get through this again. But when we get power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable: the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who’ve abused their power. All of them have to be held accountable. All of them. It can’t be this nice guy routine where we just, “Oh, let’s be friends.”

Not surprisingly, Ingraham wasn’t the only Fox News personality to rail against the raid and the FBI. The network’s hosts and guests offered up indignant commentary throughout Monday night. But perhaps the most notable outburst came from weekend host Mark Levin, who spoke with Sean Hannity.

“This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period,” Levin declared. “And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him. It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com