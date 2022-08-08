Mark Levin Declares FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago ‘The Worst Attack on This Republic in Modern History’

Fox News weekend host Mark Levin went apoplectic in response to the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday.

The agency executed a search warrant reportedly in connection with documents that were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives upon Trump’s departure from the White House in 2021.

Levin phoned in to Hannity on Monday night.

“This was well orchestrated, so this has been going on for weeks,” Levin told Sean Hannity. “Now, you keep asking your guests, what’s the justification? There is no justification. What’s he going to say tomorrow, the attorney general? Here’s my guess: ‘We’ve been negotiating with Trump and his lawyers since February when we found out they had this information. We were getting nowhere, and then we know or we heard that some documents were being destroyed.'”

Levin cited photos shared by Maggie Haberman of the New York Times earlier in the day. They purport to show official documents with Trump’s handwriting on them in White House toilets.

“There is no justification for sending 30 friggin’ FBI agents to the former president’s compound in Mar-a-Lago in early morning and conducting themselves this way or in any other cases in which they’ve done exactly the same thing,” Levin stated. “The FBI is corrupt.”

Levin then deemed the search executed at the president’s estate to be the most egregious attack against the United States in modern times.

“This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period,” he declared. “And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him. It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties. I haven’t heard a damn thing from the Republican leadership in the Senate! Have you? Not one of those guys has put out a statement. Because they’re weak. That’s why.”

Watch above via Fox News.

