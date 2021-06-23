Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley used his Wednesday congressional appearance to defend teaching critical race theory to members of the military, saying that he found criticism of it “offensive.”

“I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read,” Milley said, responding to a request from Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) to comment on the issue. “I want to understand White rage. And I’m White, and I want to understand it.”

Milley said he believed that race was connected to unrest that took place in the Capitol on January 6 after a rally by former President Donald Trump before citing slavery, the three-fifths compromise, and other events in American history to defend his position.

“I’ve read Mao Tse Tung,” Milley said. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist. So what is wrong with … having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers … of being, quote, ‘Woke,’ because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

He added that he believed it affected the “military and the discipline and cohesion of this military.”

Watch above via the House Committee on Armed Services.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com