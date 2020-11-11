Fox News Laura Ingraham interviewed someone claiming to be a “poll worker” in Clark County, Nevada who allegedly witnessed a brazen act of voter fraud during the 2020 Election.

The poll worker spoke to Ingraham on Tuesday night, though the Fox host said her guest would be kept in a silhouette and would have her voice disguised because of “her own safety concerns.” The guest claimed that she saw a Biden-Harris campaign van parked near her polling location where people were taking papers out of envelopes.

“As I walked by I looked and I thought ‘those are ballots.’ It was kind of an odd, like, what are they doing?” The poll worker said.

The poll worker claimed they walked by the van multiple times and watched the people put the “ballots” back inside the envelopes after marking them down. She said that her view was at least partially obstructed since the people had their backs to her, but then one of those people noticed her, “and the whole line moves as I walk by them. And it scared me.”

Between the coincidental elements of the poll worker’s story, the lack of solid proof, and the weirdness of the interview set-up, there were a lot of audiences who were very skeptical of Ingraham’s guest, and they didn’t hesitate to show it on Twitter:

Republicans gonna blow this thing open with a key witness as soon as they unlock him https://t.co/AGPwIpGMae — SpaceProfessionalHat (@Popehat) November 11, 2020

Poll worker speaks out about corruption pic.twitter.com/qnQi0gybZw — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) November 11, 2020

This is definitely Trump pic.twitter.com/EuO1CrjK51 — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 11, 2020

She’s just talking to Hannity https://t.co/coWQH74kxA — Phil Kennedy (@BuffaloKennedy) November 11, 2020

I’d really just like to acknowledge the witness’ outfit. Hat, a trench coat with the collar up, hair pulled back. Classic “undercover” outfit. This is pure theatrics. 🕵🏽‍♀️🕵🏽‍♀️🕵🏽‍♀️🕵🏽‍♀️🕵🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/EltgDCYGuB — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) November 11, 2020

Obviously the best place to commit voter fraud is standing next to a van marked with your candidate’s logo next to a polling place in front of poll workers. https://t.co/k2YhrfC6z1 — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) November 11, 2020

