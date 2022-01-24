Laura Ingraham Responds to SNL Skit By Doing Impression of Kate McKinnon Doing Impression of Laura Ingraham

The Saturday Night Live skewering of Laura Ingraham during the most recent episode’s cold open over came full circle on Monday night.

Kate McKinnon had done the honors as Ingraham, and played an over-the-top version of the Fox News host.

“Inflation’s out of control, gas is at $19 a gallon,” she said. “And the green M&M has been canceled just for being a whore. Things are so bad in Biden’s America, even according to former Wendy’s spokes-girl Jen Psaki.”

Ingraham responded on Monday’s The Ingraham Angle by doing an impression of the impression of her. After playing a clip from the skit, Ingraham embraced her inner Kate McKinnon embracing her inner Laura Ingraham.

“Now, there’s reason I like Kate McKinnon,” Ingraham said, mimicking McKinnon’s mimicking. “I have so much respect for her as a talent. She’s so evenhanded in her political commentary. But seriously think of all the low-hanging fruit provided by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, little Petey B., and the Squad on a near-daily basis. I mean, I think this is kind of comedy gold, don’t you?”

Ingraham’s impression of the impression was solid, though the writing could have used a little work.

“I like doing Kate McKinnon doing me because she’s kind of fun,” said Ingraham in her normal voice. “She’s very evenhanded in her political humor. People say she doesn’t make fun of the other side. I’m sure she does. Wait, They are telling me she doesn’t? She has to. Ok! I’ll come in. Here’s my deal. I will come in to SNL – I’ve actually hung backstage a few times, you didn’t know I was there – I’ll do Nancy Pelosi–impression of Pelosi for free. I’m a member of SAG but I’ll do it for free, ok?”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com