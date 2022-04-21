Laura Ingraham Says Biden ‘Is Enriching His Family as Much as Possible’

Laura Ingraham claimed on Wednesday night that President Joe Biden “is enriching his family as much as possible before he leaves this Earth.”

Biden has been dogged by the fact that his son Hunter Biden has engaged in the tried-and-true practice of trading off a relative’s political fame for personal gain, such as getting paid up to $50,000 a month for a do-nothing job at a Ukrainian energy company, cutting multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company, and selling aesthetically dubious artworks for $75,000 a pop.

Additionally, Biden’s brother James Biden has also made millions off the family name.

Like other Fox News primetime hosts, Ingraham has been especially critical of Joe Biden over his son’s actions. But during the administration of Donald Trump, she seldom if ever (which is more likely) criticized Trump as millions of dollars flowed into his real estate empires some influence-seekers both domestic and foreign, not to mention all those Secret Service rooms at Trump properties taxpayers paid for. The same goes for Trump’s adult children for engaging in icky profiteering similar to Hunter’s.

Ingraham scoffed at Joe Biden’s claims that he did not know about his son’s or his brother’s business dealings and she played clips of him speaking to that effect.

“Now, look, anyone who’s had some success and now has grown kids,” Ingraham began, “we know that they worry more about their children than about themselves. So, helping Hunter is by far the best way to influence Joe because Joe worries more about Hunter than he does about himself. That’s what you do when you’re a parent.”

The host added D.C. elites refuse to admit politicians use their positions “to enrich their families.”

Ingraham said Biden is reluctant to take on China because his son and brother received $100,000 and $65,000 a month respectively in consulting fees for an energy company linked to an official with the Chinese Communist Party.

“Now, the takeaways here are undeniable,” she said. “Biden’s focus – if he’s capable of any focus at all – is enriching his family as much as possible before he leaves this Earth. This will require capitulation to China and to the American left. And so far he’s doing both.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com