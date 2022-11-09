‘I Can’t Believe It!’ Watters Freaks Out Over Fetterman Victory and Lackluster Republican Midterms

A nonplussed Jesse Watters said he couldn’t believe Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) defeated Mehmet Oz (R) in the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday night.

Republicans hoped to overwhelmingly win back the House and also retake the Senate. However, the GOP seems poised for just a modest majority in the former while falling short of winning the latter. The lackluster performance has prompted some to question former President Donald Trump’s influence over the party, particularly his endorsements of several high-profile candidates who lost.

That includes Oz, whom Trump supported during the Republican primary, helping him notch the nomination.

“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters exclaimed on Wednesday’s edition of The Five. “I can’t believe it! I honestly can’t believe they voted for this guy.”

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and has been gradually recovering. He has worked with a speech therapist and uses a closed captioning monitor to help him process spoken words, as he did in his only debate with Oz.

“Oz was not a great candidate,” Watters continued. “He had a brutal primary, he took the summer off, and campaigned hard at the end. But people didn’t trust him.”

The Fox News host then slammed Republicans who emphasize voting on Election Day as opposed to voting early where possible.

“There’s no Republican early vote strategy,” he said. “Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks. So, there’s this mass mobilization campaign that’s underway in these early voting states and Republicans are sitting it out.”

Watters predicted control of the Senate will come down to a runoff election in Georgia next month between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R).

“This is gonna be another nail-biter and it makes me very nervous,” Watters added and pointed to Republicans’ poor numbers among single women.

“And we have a problem demographically,” he went on. “Single women are voting for Democrats by 30 points.”

“Thirty-seven,” Dana Perino interjected.

“Thirty-seven points!” he exclaimed. “And urban America – they’re cleaning our clocks in the cities. Cleaning our clocks! I’m not saying anything nefarious is going on, but they’re cleaning our clocks in the cities and we’re giving it away. And the fact that these youth voters are coming in so strong in an off year is very concerning.”

Watch above via Fox News.

