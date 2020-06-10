Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show Wednesday saying that what’s happening in the country now is about a “propaganda war” trying to attack American history.

Accompanied by a DEMOCRATS CANCEL AMERICA graphic, Inghraham said liberals have succeeded in the past few decades in “purg[ing] almost all conservatives from academia, the entertainment industry, and journalism, and one by one those sectors ultimately fell victim to oppressive groupthink, which had a terrible effect on their work product and credibility.”

She brought up things like reactions to conservatives speaking on college campuses before saying “the culture is where the battle for our future will be won or lost.”

“What we are witnessing is a relentless propaganda war against the old teachings about America. It’s an effort to smear our history and our patriotic spirit,” she said.

She pointed to conservatives of decades past like Phyllis Schlafly who “warned about the poisonous effects of the cultural monopolies” before lamenting that no “prominent liberal” today would “oppose today’s cancel culture.”

Ingraham even said that the protesters are really “the new Bolsheviks.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

