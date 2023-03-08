Lawrence O’Donnell Points Out Tucker Carlson Gave Russell Brand More Airtime This Week Than His Supposed Bombshell Jan. 6 Footage

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell dished out a heaping helping of mockery in response to Tucker Carlson’s airing of surveillance footage from Jan. 6 that turned out to be a dud.

For more than two years, Carlson has downplayed the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson gained access to more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage at the Capitol from that day thanks to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). On Monday and Tuesday, the Fox host aired footage of trespassers and rioters not engaging in violent behavior, as if to suggest Jan. 6 wasn’t as violent as we all saw it was when more than 100 police officers were assaulted and four people died.

On Wednesday’s The Last Word, O’Donnell noted that despite having acquired more than 40,000 hours of footage, Carlson aired fewer than four minutes of it in his ham-handed attempt at revisionist history.

“The total amount of new video that we’ve never seen before that Tucker Carlson showed on his program for the last couple of nights this week has amounted to less than four minutes,” he said. “That is less than four minutes out of over 40,000 hours of video. And nothing, nothing in those four minutes that Tucker Carlson has shown has told us something that we did not already know. Nothing. Four minutes.”

The host then noted that on those same Monday and Tuesday shows, Carlson aired snippets of comedian and weirdo Russell Brand that logged more airtime than the supposed bombshell Jan. 6 footage that Carlson said blows the lid off the official story of what happened that day.

“In the same shows where Tucker Carlson has been exhibiting these videos, Tucker Carlson gave much more time to this guy to talk about his spiritual awakening,” O’Donnell continued. “Seriously! Russell Brand got more time on Tucker Carlson’s show for the last two nights than the entire 40,000 hours of video that Kevin McCarthy gave to Tucker Carlson. And that’s because Tucker Carlson found nothing in the 40,000 hours of video that contradicts anything that we already know are the facts of what’s happened on Jan 6.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com