‘LEGO GOES WOKE’: Fox News Complains About One-Legged Toy

Fox News decided to put LEGO on blast by flagging the toy company as the latest major business to go “woke.”

Harris Faulkner concluded The Faulkner Focus on Wednesday by running through an assortment of topics with Fox News Radio host and comedian Jimmy Failla. One of the subjects they brought up, which was accompanied by a massive “LEGO Goes Woke” graphic, was the news that LEGO is rolling out new figures to represent people with down syndrome, missing limbs, and other physical and mental disabilities.

Faulkner noted the new set will include figures with anxiety issues, and voiced her skepticism by saying “I don’t know how you show that.” Failla audibly scoffed at that, so Faulkner asked him “these are really important issues. Do you want LEGO in there?”

“Definitely not,” Failla answered. “But what’s so fascinating about this story is the divide in the country. Republicans think it’s insane that they’re forcing identity politics into LEGOs. Democrats are upset they didn’t make a drag queen stripper. They’re like ‘You call this a children’s toy. What kind of set is this?'”

“No, it shouldn’t be going on the way it’s going on,” he went on. “But the reason they force identity into toys is because they think identity comes with a built-in political orientation, and that’s what they’re after here. I’m not having it.”

“Wow,” Faulkner reacted. The two of them went on by talking about how the main point of LEGOs is to build stuff.

The M&M spokescandies could not be reached for comment.

