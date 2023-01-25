‘Nothing Weird About That’: Stephen Colbert Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Hyperventilating Freakout Over M&M’s

Stephen Colbert mocked Tucker Carlson for leading Fox News’ major league meltdown as M&M’s were dragged into America’s culture wars.

The Late Show host turned his attention on Tuesday to the announcement that M&M’s is dropping their “spokescandies” and hiring Maya Rudolph to take their place. The development follows a year of whining by Carlson, conservative commentators, and other Fox Newsers over minor changes the brand has made to their marketing and cartoon representatives.

Colbert recalled how Carlson spearheaded the M&M’s outrage when he complained about the Green M&M trading in her go-go boots for sneakers. He rolled footage of the Fox host fuming that “M&Ms will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them.”

“Nothing weird about that,” Colbert snarked. “Who hasn’t thought about taking their candy out for drinks, and then, if things go right, maybe a little action, over the peanut, under the candy shell?”

Colbert then noted how Carlson railed against M&M’s more recently for debuting an “obese” Purple spokescandy that was roughly the same size as her companions.

“She’s not obese; she is with nut, Okay?” Colbert shot back. “Show some respect!”

Colbert continued by mocking Fox News’ fuming about M&M’s going “woke,” plus everyone else who thinks “it’s the end of the f*cking world” that the candy company is nodding to inclusiveness.

