Actor Leonardo DiCaprio implicitly rebuked President Donald Trump at this year’s Global Citizen Festival, scolding world leaders who are “denying the very science” behind climate change.

“In the four years since the Paris Agreement–it’s been four years. It has become clear that our political leaders have failed to live up to the promises that we celebrated that day,” he told the crowd.

“Our future is being gambled away, and our leaders, those whom we entrust to protect us and set the example, are either failing to stop these dangerous trends or, in some cases, denying the very science of this climate catastrophe. And make no mistake, our scientific communities has already spoken. The facts are clear. Unless you live in an alternate reality, there’s no more time for denial,” DiCaprio continued.

Trump has indicated on multiple occasions that he doesn’t believe in climate change, including his infamous claim that it was a “hoax” perpetuated by China.

DiCaprio also took time to praise climate activist Greta Thunberg and other young activists warning about the impacts of climate change.

“These young people have said clearly, definitively, and without fear that the time for inaction is now over. Yet surprisingly, some have reacted to this movement with insulting Tweets and negative talking points. Individuals that seem to care more about profit and their own self-interests than about your future,” DiCaprio said.

Global Citizen is an annual music festival held in New York City that aims to raise money to end extreme poverty. It was broadcast live on MSNBC Saturday.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

