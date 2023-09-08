Lindsey Graham Insists He Was Just Doing His Job After Grand Jury Recommends Indicting Him in Trump RICO Case

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to the recent bombshell Georgia grand jury report by defending his actions after the 2020 election, claiming he was only doing his job.

A report released on Friday show that the grand jury in Fulton County recommended for DA Fani Willis to indict Graham along with two other then-sitting US senators, including Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue.

Willis did not pursue the charges and instead indicted former President Donald Trump along with 18 other defendants over their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was arraigned last month.

Graham defended his actions by noting that his call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was “consistent” with his duties as a U.S. senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“But at the end of the day, nothing happened. What I did was consistent with my job as being United States senator, chairman of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham told the press on Friday. “But it was just not me. Three United States senators were opening up Pandora’s box.”

Graham claimed that he made the “responsible decision” and did end up certify the 2020 election for President Joe Biden on January 6th, 2021 following the Capitol riot.

The GOP lawmaker added, “I think the system in this country is getting off the rails and we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

