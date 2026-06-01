Fresh Out of Prison, Tina Peters Slams ‘Horrible Media and Haters’ as She Appears on Steve Bannon’s Show

At long last, TINA PETERS IS FREE!!! “It’s been quite the ordeal, but I really want to thank God for His faithfulness and for getting me through it… It’s a miracle.”@realtinapeters pic.twitter.com/tqS45OzOCC — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 1, 2026

Former Colorado elections official Tina Peters was freed from prison on Monday, and it wasn’t long before she gave her first live interview.

Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Monday, Peters was asked how she felt to be a free woman.

“You know, Steve, I’m not even sure yet,” she replied. “After 606 days in prison, It’s been quite the ordeal, but I really want to thank God for his faithfulness and getting me through it, and, you know, it’s been — I think probably for me, Steve, to impress upon every person out there how hard it is to lose your liberty, how easy it is to lose your liberty, but how hard it is to endure it. And I’m so grateful to the supporters out there who have stood with me.”

She later added that it was a “miracle” that she was one of the nine people given clemency by Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) last month, and sniped at the media.

“He pardoned 35 people and gave clemency to nine — and I was one of the nine — and you see the horrible media and the haters that don’t go after murderers and people like that he chose to pardon, but they go after me,” she said. “So there is a concern there for my well-being and my safety. I’m just very grateful. ”

Peters, a former Mesa County clerk, was convicted in Colorado state court in 2024 on seven counts, including four felony charges, after she conspired to breach her county’s voting systems in 2021.

The guilty verdict came after a jury found she conspired with associates of election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell in a scheme to prove the 2020 election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison.

But with the Trump himself — who granted Peters a “pardon” that was unenforceable because she was convicted on state charges and not federal ones — Peters had her conviction commuted by Polis last month.

Polis wound up censured by Democrats as a result.

Watch above via Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

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