Senator Lindsey Graham tonight dismissed the investigation over the unsigned NOAA statement that backed up President Donald Trump‘s September 1st tweet about Hurricane Dorian potentially hitting Alabama.

After talking about the ouster of John Bolton, Bret Baier asked Graham about the report that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “put his finger on the scale” and reportedly threatened firings after the Birmingham National Weather Service contradicted the president’s Alabama tweet. (The Commerce Department denied yesterday that Ross threatened firings.)

Baier asked Graham for his take and the senator responded, “I could give a crap.”

He elaborated, “I could care less. This whole thing is a bunch of garbage.”

Graham went on to defend Trump:

“The president did have a model where it could hit Alabama if it went through Florida. This is the Trump world. The guy can’t do anything without getting criticized by a bunch of people who just hate his guts and I’m not playing that game.”

He also went off on the CNN report about the Russian spy saying that this individual was pulled in part because of “concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.” Other reports disputed this part and Graham said the report is “complete BS trying to blame the president for something that didn’t happen.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

