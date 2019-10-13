After speaking with President Donald Trump on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised the White House’s supposed plan to stop Turkey’s invasion targeting Kurds in Northern Syria by deploying “crippling economic sanctions” against the aggressing country.

“Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions,” tweeted Graham on Sunday. “This decision by President Trump will be a game changer — in all the wrong ways — for Turkey.”

“It is imperative that we stop the bloodshed and stabilize northeastern Syria to prevent the reemergence of ISIS and the rise of Iran,” he added.

It is imperative that we stop the bloodshed and stabilize northeastern Syria to prevent the reemergence of ISIS and the rise of Iran. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2019

While Graham has recently criticized Trump’s decision to let Turkey and their militarized proxies to invade Kurdish territory, he has since softened his opposition to the White House’s removal of U.S. troops in the region, saying that proposed economic sanctions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s regime has “strong bipartisan support.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Friday that Trump has called for his department to carry out “very significant new sanctions authorities” against Turkey, but plans for specific actions — if there are any — have not been revealed.

Over the weekend, Graham urged Trump to change course on Syria “while you still can.”

“Every concern I had about President Trump’s Syria decision is coming true in spades,” Graham tweeted,” before warning that “the reemergence of ISIS is on the way. And if you think only Europe is threatened — you are sadly mistaken” and adding that the terrorist group’s “ability to recruit partners to fight radical Islam in the future has been virtually destroyed” at this point.

