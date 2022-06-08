LISTEN: New Audio Shows House Republican Confronting Lauren Boebert for Jan. 6 Tweets ‘Telling the Attackers Where We’re At’

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for tweeting the locations of her and other lawmakers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Boebert has long faced allegations that two tweets she posted during the riot might have compromised the safety of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

As a pro-Trump mob breached and occupied the building, Boebert fired off a pair of tweets.

We were locked in the House Chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

She was accused of endangering the life of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the second post.

This is Congresswoman @laurenboebert, live tweeting Pelosi’s whereabouts to the traitorous mob on 1/6/21. Just before this, she informed the mob that they were locked in House Chambers. Leading them to the very leaders they were looking to EXECUTE. RESIGN #RemoveLaurenBoebert https://t.co/FuzixjUrui — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 10, 2021

This QANON Congresswoman live tweeted to her insurrectionist Twitter followers Speaker Pelosi’s location during the siege. This is totally unacceptable and dangerous. https://t.co/kZEOfdj3ug — Dr. Cindy Banyai for Congress FL19 (@Cindy_Banyai_FL) January 12, 2021

Hi, @laurenboebert. Nancy Pelosi was targeted for violence, perhaps even death. You not only live-tweeted the insurrection, you monitored her location to the lynch mob. Why aren’t you arrested yet? Which btw would be the 5th time, because you’re low class even for QAnon. https://t.co/e975k5r3QN — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 12, 2021

According to new audio from an internal discussion among members of the GOP caucus on Jan. 11, Beutler tore into Boebert over the posts.

The audio was obtained by CNN from New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. It shows there was genuine anger at Boebert.

BEUTLER: Is it true that you were live tweeting from the floor our location the people on the outside as we were being attacked, Lauren? BOEBERT: Umm, yes. Those tweets did go out and that was something that was live and public information. It was broadcast live. BEUTLER: So don’t ask us about security if you’re telling the attackers where we’re at. I yield back. BOEBERT: So, that was something being broadcast live from C-SPAN, and once we were on move, there was absolutely nothing else that was broadcast.

Boebert faced calls to resign after she posted the tweets. She took her oath three days before the riot.

