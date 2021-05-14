Liz Cheney Says She Regrets Voting for Trump in 2020

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) acknowledged Friday that she voted for Donald Trump in 2020, but regrets that vote.

Cheney was ousted from House GOP leadership this week for repeatedly calling out Trump’s big lie about the election, and she has been replaced as conference chair by Elise Stefanik.

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked Cheney Friday — for an interview set to air in full on Sunday — if she voted for Trump.

“I did,” she said.”

NEW: Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl she regrets voting for Donald Trump in the 2020 election—but doesn't answer whether she'd stay in the GOP if he were the party's 2024 nominee. https://t.co/6UQbTYEGDD Watch the interview Sunday on @ThisWeekABC. pic.twitter.com/0PKUWQUYkj — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 14, 2021

“Do you regret that vote?” he asked.

“Look, I think that the…” Cheney started to say.

“How could you not regret that vote, given what’s happened?” Karl asked.

Cheney said she “was never going to support Joe Biden” before acknowledging, “I do regret the vote.”

“It was a vote based on policy,” she explained. “But I think it is fair to say that I regret the vote.”

Karl asked if she could stay in the GOP if Trump is the nominee. Cheney just responded by saying she’s going to fight to make sure that does not happen.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]